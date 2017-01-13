Sad Daddy to Perform at 2017 Ozark Mountain Music Festival

The Ozark Mountain Music Festival takes place January 19 through 22 in Eureka Springs. Among the bands performing during the festival is Eureka Springs-based band Sad Daddy. Since the last time the band visited us at the Carver Center for Public Radio, they've recorded and released a new album, performed at the Ozark Folk Center State Park in Mountain View, played the closing performance of the 2017 Hillberry Festival in Eureka Springs, and performed countless other gigs throughout and outside of the KUAF Listening area. This week, Brian Martin and Rebecca Patek of Sad Daddy stopped by the KUAF studios to catch up and to perform a few songs.