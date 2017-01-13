Sad Daddy to Perform at 2017 Ozark Mountain Music Festival

The Ozark Mountain Music Festival takes place January 19 through 22 in Eureka Springs. Among the bands performing during the festival is Eureka Springs-based band Sad Daddy. Since the last time the band visited us at the Carver Center for Public Radio, they've recorded and released a new album, performed at the Ozark Folk Center State Park in Mountain View, played the closing performance of the 2017 Hillberry Festival in Eureka Springs, and performed countless other gigs throughout and outside of the KUAF Listening area. This week, Brian Martin and Rebecca Patek of Sad Daddy stopped by the KUAF studios to catch up and to perform a few songs.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.