Odes For You, Everyone

Brooklyn musician Shira Erlichman, musically known as just Shira, last visited us more than three years ago when she was touring through the region. She is again in the middle of a tour through the south with her partner and poet Angel Nafis, and the two are combining music and poetry during performances on what they’ve dubbed the “Odes For You Tour.” When they were in Fayetteville earlier this week, the two stopped by the Harold and Blanche Caulk Studio at KUAF.