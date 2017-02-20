Shiloh Museum Teaches Youngsters Traditional Ozark Ballads

A collective of talented home-schoolers spends Tuesday mornings in a nineteenth century dry goods store on the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History grounds learning old Ozarker ballads. Their instructor, traditional Ozark song scholar, Lyle Sparkman, is passionate about his calling.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.