Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Staying Secure Online
KUAF |
By Tyrel Denison
Published March 28, 2017 at 3:22 PM CDT
We asked our Tech Ambassador Tyrel Denison is it is easy to stay safe and secure online. He says yes...and no.
MUSIC: "Somebody's Watching Me" Rockwell
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
The holiday shopping season is in full gear, and more consumers are using new “chip” credit cards designed to foil fraud. We visit a few retailers to see…
-
Mulberry, Ark. is a rural town in southern Crawford County, and enhancing the quality of life through technology use is important to its mayor Gary…
-
Every January the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas gives us a preview of what might, and might not, be part of our future lives. We asked our…
-
Our Tech Ambassador is back with a review of the latest from Apple and Google.
-
Our Tech Ambassador, Tyrel Denison from Field Agent, offers an abridged guide to the new products seen at this month's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in…