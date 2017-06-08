Activists React to Trump's Agenda to Lean on Local Law Enforcement to Remove Undocumented Immigrants

President Donald Trump is reviving scrapped immigration policies that authorize and deputize local law enforcement to help catch, detain and release undocumented immigrants back to their countries of origin. An estimated 70,000 undocumented immigrants have settled in Arkansas, some for as many as twenty years, to find gainful employment and educate their children. A new civil rights coalition, the Arkansas Justice Collective, based in Northwest Arkansas is stepping forward on their behalf. We also talk with Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder, about his department's collaboration with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.