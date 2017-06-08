© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Activists React to Trump's Agenda to Lean on Local Law Enforcement to Remove Undocumented Immigrants

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published June 8, 2017 at 1:11 PM CDT
287g.JPG
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder collaborates with federal immigration enforcement agents to detain certain undocumented immigrants in northwest Arkansas.

President Donald Trump is reviving scrapped immigration policies that authorize and deputize local law enforcement to help catch, detain and release undocumented immigrants back to their countries of origin. An estimated 70,000 undocumented immigrants have settled in Arkansas, some for as many as twenty years, to find gainful employment and educate their children. A new civil rights coalition, the Arkansas Justice Collective, based in Northwest Arkansas is stepping forward on their behalf. We also talk with Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder, about his department's collaboration with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Immigration
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content