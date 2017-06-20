Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Cuba, Georgia and Arkansas
KUAF |
By John Brummett
Published June 20, 2017 at 1:51 PM CDT
Talk Business and Politics
For their weekly conversation Roby Brock, with our partner
Talk Business and Politics, and John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, discuss President Trump's approach to Cuba, today's election in Georgia and the latest in Arkansas.
