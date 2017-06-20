© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Cuba, Georgia and Arkansas

KUAF | By John Brummett
Published June 20, 2017 at 1:51 PM CDT
For their weekly conversation Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, and John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, discuss President Trump's approach to Cuba, today's election in Georgia and the latest in Arkansas.

