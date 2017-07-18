© 2022 KUAF
UALR Football?

KUAF | By John Brummett
Published July 18, 2017 at 12:38 PM CDT
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock is considering adding football. Not everybody, including John Brummett, thinks that is a good idea.

