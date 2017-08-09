Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Closing Time Recounts Crime
Published August 9, 2017 at 12:58 PM CDT
Anita Paddock, a lifelong resident of the Van Buren/Fort Smith region, has written a new account of a grisly crime that took place in Van Buren in 1980.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
