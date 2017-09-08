© 2022 KUAF
A New Candidate for Fort Smith Mayor

KUAF | By Michael Tilley
Published September 8, 2017 at 9:35 PM CDT
Michael Tilley from Talk Business and Politics discusses a new hat thrown in the ring for Fort Smith mayor, a possible historic merger of two medical establishments in the Arkansas River Valley and a new development announced for Chaffee Crossing.

Ozarks at Large Stories Talk Business and Politics
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
