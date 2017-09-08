Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
A New Candidate for Fort Smith Mayor
KUAF |
By Michael Tilley
Published September 8, 2017 at 9:35 PM CDT
Michael Tilley from
Talk Business and Politics discusses a new hat thrown in the ring for Fort Smith mayor, a possible historic merger of two medical establishments in the Arkansas River Valley and a new development announced for Chaffee Crossing.
