From Congress to War Memorial

KUAF | By John Brummett
Published September 12, 2017 at 12:26 PM CDT
roby_and_brummett.png
courtesy: Talk Business and Politics
/

John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, covers plenty of ground this week with Roby Brock. Roby, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, asks about Congress, DACA, state legislative investigations and the great stadium debate.

Ozarks at Large Stories Talk Business and Politics
