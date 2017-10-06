Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Police Audit in Fort Smith
KUAF |
By Michael Tilley
Published October 6, 2017 at 12:38 PM CDT
Michael Tilley from Talk Business and Politics explains what is known and not known after an audit of the Fort Smith Police Department. Plus a proposed expansion of a water park in Fort Smith.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
