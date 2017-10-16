Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
A Mixed Bag for Fort Smith Housing Numbers
KUAF |
By Michael Tilley
Published October 16, 2017 at 10:46 AM CDT
Michael Tilley, with Talk Business and Politics, discusses the recent good news and not-as-good news regarding housing numbers in Fort Smith.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
