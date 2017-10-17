© 2022 KUAF
Analyzing the Latest Health Care Shakeup

KUAF | By John Brummett
Published October 17, 2017 at 9:29 AM CDT
Talk Business & Politics

The landscape for national health care is shifting yet again, following President Trump's Executive Order last week eliminating Affordable Care Act subsidies. That captures the attention this week of John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, during his weekly conversation with Roby Brock from our content partner Talk Business and Politics. They also talk about the rumor that Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton might be under consideration to lead, dependent upon speculative circumstances, the CIA.

Ozarks at Large Stories Talk Business and Politics
Roby Brock
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
See stories by Roby Brock
