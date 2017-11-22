© 2022 KUAF
New York University Public Health Expert Says State Law Causing Harm to LGBTQ Arkansans

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published November 22, 2017 at 1:04 PM CST
LGBTQ residents and allies assembles for the June 2015 Northwest Arkansas Pride Parade.

  In her newly released article, "Challenging and Preventing Policies That Prohibit Local Civil Rights Protections for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer People," just published in the American Journal of Public Health, Jennifer Pomeranz, JD, MPH, with the Department of Public Health Policy and Management, College of Global Public Health at New York University, says lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer individuals are at risk for disparate health outcomes when they reside in states that fail to extend equal protections or that actively deprive them of their equal rights. She highlights Arkansas Act 137 as a case. The 2015 law, which Pomeranz says is unconstitutional, bars cities, towns and counties in Arkansas from enacting civil rights protections for LGBTQ residents.

Ozarks at Large Stories LGBTQNon-DiscriminationAct 137
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
