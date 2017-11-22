New York University Public Health Expert Says State Law Causing Harm to LGBTQ Arkansans

In her newly released article, "Challenging and Preventing Policies That Prohibit Local Civil Rights Protections for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer People," just published in the American Journal of Public Health, Jennifer Pomeranz, JD, MPH, with the Department of Public Health Policy and Management, College of Global Public Health at New York University, says lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer individuals are at risk for disparate health outcomes when they reside in states that fail to extend equal protections or that actively deprive them of their equal rights. She highlights Arkansas Act 137 as a case. The 2015 law, which Pomeranz says is unconstitutional, bars cities, towns and counties in Arkansas from enacting civil rights protections for LGBTQ residents.