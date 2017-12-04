Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Thinking About Senator Cotton's Successor
KUAF |
By Talk Business & Politics
Published December 4, 2017 at 10:59 AM CST
courtesy: Talk Business & Politics
/
If the New York Times is correct, and Senator Tom Cotton leaves the Senate for the CIA, who would replace him? Roby Brock asks two
Talk Business and Politics commentators for their thoughts. John Burris and Jessica DeLoach Sabin weigh in on the matter.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, sits down with veteran political observers Rex Nelson and Shane Broadway to discuss the building…
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, talks with Roby Brock from our partner Talk Business and Politics, about increasing…
Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, discusses tax reform with John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. They…
Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, discusses the lengthy list of sexual assault incidents involving high-profile men with Janelle…
Michael Tilley, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, discusses the newest wrinkle for the Fort Smith mayor's race and speculates about what could…