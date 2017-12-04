© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Thinking About Senator Cotton's Successor

KUAF | By Talk Business & Politics
Published December 4, 2017 at 10:59 AM CST
RobySabinBurris.png
courtesy: Talk Business & Politics
/

If the New York Times is correct, and Senator Tom Cotton leaves the Senate for the CIA, who would replace him? Roby Brock asks two Talk Business and Politics commentators for their thoughts. John Burris and Jessica DeLoach Sabin weigh in on the matter.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Talk Business and Politics
Roby Brock
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
See stories by Roby Brock
Related Content