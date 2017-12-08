Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Nurses, Truck Drivers in Need
Published December 8, 2017 at 12:05 PM CST
Michael Tilley, from Talk Business and Politics, discusses news from the week related to occupations. Arkansas is in need of nurses and truck drivers.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, discusses the lengthy list of sexual assault incidents involving high-profile men with Janelle…
-
Michael Tilley, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, discusses the newest wrinkle for the Fort Smith mayor's race and speculates about what could…
-
If the New York Times is correct, and Senator Tom Cotton leaves the Senate for the CIA, who would replace him? Roby Brock asks two Talk Business and…
-
Michael Tilley, from our partner Talk Business and Politics, says a series of recent announcements about manufacturing jobs in Fort Smith may signal a…
-
Roby Brock, from our partner Talk Business and Politics, asks John Brummett about the possibility of Tom Cotton leaving the United States Senate to lead…