Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Economic Report Card Issued
KUAF |
By Michael Tilley
Published December 15, 2017 at 12:57 PM CST
Michael Tilley from Talk Business and Politics discusses the latest Compass Report and what it reveals about the economy in Arkansas' biggest cities.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Michael Tilley, from our partner Talk Business and Politics, says a series of recent announcements about manufacturing jobs in Fort Smith may signal a…
-
Roby Brock, from our partner Talk Business and Politics, asks John Brummett about the possibility of Tom Cotton leaving the United States Senate to lead…
-
Michael Tilley, from Talk Business and Politics, discusses news from the week related to occupations. Arkansas is in need of nurses and truck drivers.
-
Michael Tilley, with Talk Business and Politics, shares some statistics about Arkansas covered in the latest edition of the American Community Survey.…
-
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, talks with Roby Brock from our partner Talk Business and Politics about the continued…