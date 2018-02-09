© 2022 KUAF
Affordable Housing Symposium Doesn't Promise Solutions, but Offers Ideas

Published February 9, 2018 at 3:49 PM CST
L to R: Stephen Luoni, director of the UA Community Design Center; Shaun Donovan, former U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary; Darren Walker, president of the Ford Foundation; Peter MacKeith, dean of the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design
Z. Sitek
Students from the studio course discuss their affordable housing projects during Sunday's events at Vol Walker Hall on the U of A campus.
Z. Sitek
Students from the studio course discuss their affordable housing projects during Sunday's events at Vol Walker Hall on the U of A campus.
Z. Sitek

Local and national experts were brought together for a weekend symposium in Bentonville and Fayetteville to discuss housing market and transportation issues that are surfacing in Northwest Arkansas as the region grows and prospers. The symposium was part of the Housing NWA initiative that is being funded by a grant from the Walton Family Foundation and facilitated by the University of Arkansas Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design. The keynote speaker at the symposium was Shaun Donovan, the former secretary of Housing and Urban Development during the Obama administration. The Housing NWA initiative also includes a studio course where students design affordable housing units in theoretical locations in Bentonville and a design competition where architecture firms will be asked to submit proposals for an affordable housing development, also in Bentonville.

