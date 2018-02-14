Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
A Very Valentine's Militant Grammarian
KUAF |
By Katherine Shurlds
Published February 14, 2018 at 12:55 PM CST
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, brings us words of love. Words of love you may not have heard before.
MUSIC: "Kiss" Prince
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, is back in 2018 with another list of words some of us might not always use correctly. How badly are we…
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, began her career in journalism before computers. She reminds us that many phrases we still use are rooted in…
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, was recently stumped when presented with a simple question regarding the word "up" and the role it played in a…
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, wants us to remember when a word like prejudice does need a d at the end and when it doesn't.
-
Not all words have an equal counterpoint. There is no "gruntled" to pair with "disgruntled," but some words have opposites you may not know about.…