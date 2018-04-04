Fayetteville Housing Authority Tours Public Housing Properties

The Fayetteville Housing Authority is getting ready to turn in its updated five-year capital expenditures plan to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Before the plan is submitted, board members wanted to take stock of the public housing properties operated by the FHA. Members of the board, the public and FHA employees took a tour of Willow Heights and Lewis Plaza, which are two of the housing authority's three public housing developments. While studies by the University of Arkansas are underway to explore some options for improvements at Willow Heights, FHA Executive Director Deniece Smiley says the housing authority also needs to focus on immediate maintenance at all its properties, which are regularly inspected by HUD.