Oklahoma Teacher Walkout Stretches into Second Week

Thousands of teachers and supporters are gathering in Oklahoma City at the capitol for a second week after several tax-increasing bills passed the state's legislature last week. While the legislation that has passed so far funds, raises, and pumps more money into public education, the Oklahoma Education Association announced it will continue to push for the $500 million in funding the union originally demanded before the walkout started April 2. The OEA specifically wants legislators to repeal the capital gains exemption on high-income earners. Roland High School math teacher Steven Ostrander, who has played a role in organizing teachers from schools in Sequoyah County, provides an update.