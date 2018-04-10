0000017d-2122-dd26-adfd-e56710b50000The New Classroom is a special reporting series, supported by The Walton Family Foundation, exploring the struggles, changes and innovations in education during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find reports in this series listed below.
Oklahoma Teacher Walkout Stretches into Second Week
Teachers gather inside the capitol building in Oklahoma to speak with lawmakers.
courtesy: Steven Ostrander
Many say they have waited hours for a few minutes with their local representatives.
courtesy: Steven Ostrander
According to the Oklahoma Education Association, Oklahoma Highway Patrol estimates there were 50,000 people at the capitol at the start of the second week of protest.
courtesy: Steven Ostrander
Many school districts have announced they will be closed for either part of the week or all of it.
courtesy: Steven Ostrander
Thousands of teachers and supporters are gathering in Oklahoma City at the capitol for a second week after several tax-increasing bills passed the state's legislature last week. While the legislation that has passed so far funds, raises, and pumps more money into public education, the Oklahoma Education Association announced it will continue to push for the $500 million in funding the union originally demanded before the walkout started April 2. The OEA specifically wants legislators to repeal the capital gains exemption on high-income earners. Roland High School math teacher Steven Ostrander, who has played a role in organizing teachers from schools in Sequoyah County, provides an update.