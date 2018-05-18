Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
The Week: Tyson, Elections, War Memorial
KUAF |
By Michael Tilley
Published May 18, 2018 at 1:53 PM CDT
Michael Tilley, with
Talk Business and Politics, is back this week to help us review news. He discusses a week of financial news for Tyson Foods, Tuesday's upcoming primary election and the continuation of football at War Memorial Stadium.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
