Bridging the Centuries with Music
Published May 25, 2018 at 12:32 PM CDT
Jonathan Trawick grew up in Arkansas and has deep roots in the Ozarks. He recently visited his home state from his new home out west and played a couple of tunes for us. He brought along friend and fiddler Alex Sharp.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
Cameron Johnson has written and performed songs in northwest Arkansas for a few years now. He released his first single in 2015, and he released a…
Since releasing his 2016 EP Too Nice to Mean Much, Willi Carlisle has been busy. He toured following the release of that album, then in 2017, he toured…
John Two-Hawks and Van Adams collaborate on a new CD (John's 27th) that seeks peace in a turbulent world. Both musicians talked to us about the new album,…
Two years ago, Anna Horton and Joel Ludford were in a car accident that left them with a totaled bus and broken bones. Now, the duo Handmade Moments is…
Angela Meyer has performed music since she was a teenager. Now at 25, she has released her first full-length album of country songs. The McCausland, Ia.…