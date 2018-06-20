© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Tort Reform, Ethics and Elections

KUAF | By John Brummett
Published June 20, 2018 at 12:12 PM CDT
robybrummett.png
Talk Business and Politics

John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, discusses Issue One that will be on the November ballot in Arkansas. With Roby Brock from Talk Business and Politics, he also talks about ethics and the Arkansas Legislature.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Talk Business and Politics
Roby Brock
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
See stories by Roby Brock
Related Content