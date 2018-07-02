Willow Heights Rehabilitation Possibilities Go on Display at Fayetteville Library

Three possibilities for the reimagining of Willow Heights, a Fayetteville Housing Authority public housing complex, are currently on display in the lobby at Fayetteville Public Library. The models and proposals were funded through a grant and executed by students at the University of Arkansas Community Design Center. Housing Authority board member Melissa Terry says, while it is unlikely any of the three designs will become reality, the goal of the exercise was to spark conversation about the opportunity to rehabilitate Willow Heights. The board has plans to sell the Willow Heights property to pay for the construction of more units at its other property called Morgan Manor, which Terry opposes. The Housing Authority's special meeting about its five-year plan, which includes the future of Willow Heights, will be held Monday, July 9th, at 6:30 p.m. in room 326 at Fayetteville City Hall.