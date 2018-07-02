© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Willow Heights Rehabilitation Possibilities Go on Display at Fayetteville Library

KUAF
Published July 2, 2018 at 2:55 PM CDT
Design #1 from the U of A Community Design Center is called Center Street Cascade.
Z. Sitek
Design #1 from the U of A Community Design Center is called Center Street Cascade.
COURTESY
Design #2 from the U of A Community Design Center is called Hilltop Terraces.
Z. Sitek
Design #2 from the U of A Community Design Center is called Hilltop Terraces.
COURTESY
Design #3 from the U of A Community Design Center is called Willow Avenue Frontage.
Z. Sitek
Design #3 from the U of A Community Design Center is called Willow Avenue Frontage.
COURTESY
Comment cards have been set up in the library lobby as well.
Z. Sitek
View of Willow Heights from Willow Avenue.
Z. Sitek

Three possibilities for the reimagining of Willow Heights, a Fayetteville Housing Authority public housing complex, are currently on display in the lobby at Fayetteville Public Library. The models and proposals were funded through a grant and executed by students at the University of Arkansas Community Design Center. Housing Authority board member Melissa Terry says, while it is unlikely any of the three designs will become reality, the goal of the exercise was to spark conversation about the opportunity to rehabilitate Willow Heights. The board has plans to sell the Willow Heights property to pay for the construction of more units at its other property called Morgan Manor, which Terry opposes. The Housing Authority's special meeting about its five-year plan, which includes the future of Willow Heights, will be held Monday, July 9th, at 6:30 p.m. in room 326 at Fayetteville City Hall.

