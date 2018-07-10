© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Fayetteville VA Holds Town Hall to Quell Concerns About Impaired Pathologist

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published July 10, 2018 at 11:35 AM CDT
va_town_hall.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
VA interim medical director Kelvin Parks, fields questions from veterans, family members, and staff during a town hall meeting Monday.

Several hundred veterans crowded a town hall meeting Monday morning at the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks demanding answers about a pathologist recently fired for working while impaired. The pathologist has been identified by media as Dr. Robert Levy of Fayetteville. Officials say an external review is underway to determine just how many pathology reports are flawed. Concerned veterans can call (866)388-5428 or (479) 582-7995.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content