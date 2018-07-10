Fayetteville VA Holds Town Hall to Quell Concerns About Impaired Pathologist

Several hundred veterans crowded a town hall meeting Monday morning at the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks demanding answers about a pathologist recently fired for working while impaired. The pathologist has been identified by media as Dr. Robert Levy of Fayetteville. Officials say an external review is underway to determine just how many pathology reports are flawed. Concerned veterans can call (866)388-5428 or (479) 582-7995.