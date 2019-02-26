© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories
The New Classroom: A Special KUAF Reporting Series on Education During COVID-19
0000017d-2122-dd26-adfd-e56710b50000The New Classroom is a special reporting series, supported by The Walton Family Foundation, exploring the struggles, changes and innovations in education during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find reports in this series listed below.

UAFS Launches Military Recruiting Program

KUAF
Published February 26, 2019 at 1:29 PM CST
uafs_military.png

Prompted by a study that found 91 percent of active military personnel do not have a college degree, the University of Arkansas - Fort Smith is launching a recruiting campaign aimed at military communities.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories EducationUAFSMilitary
Related Content