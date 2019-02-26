0000017d-2122-dd26-adfd-e56710b50000The New Classroom is a special reporting series, supported by The Walton Family Foundation, exploring the struggles, changes and innovations in education during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find reports in this series listed below.
UAFS Launches Military Recruiting Program
Prompted by a study that found 91 percent of active military personnel do not have a college degree, the University of Arkansas - Fort Smith is launching a recruiting campaign aimed at military communities.