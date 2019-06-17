Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
A Week of Great, and Inexpensive, Music
Published June 17, 2019 at 12:02 PM CDT
There are concerts all over the region this week and Becca Martin-Brown, the features editor at the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, says we don't have to spend much money to enjoy the tunes.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
KUAF will once again host a live concert celebrating local music programming June 28th at the Fayetteville Public Library. This year we're celebrating The…
-
Cameron Johnson has performed throughout Northwest Arkansas for a few years. On May 31, he released EP 1, which was recorded at Haxton Road Studios in…
-
Kale Ogle, who used to release music with a bit of an edge under the name Dr. Nod, has formed a new band with a completely different sound. The new band…
-
Ed Stilley, a creator of unique musical instruments, some of which can be seen and heard during performances by Still on the Hill, died this week. Stilley…