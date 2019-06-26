Reflections in Black: Susie Baker King Taylor

Susie Baker King Taylor was born in antebellum Georgia to enslaved parents. In her youth, she was allowed to live with her grandmother and attended secret schools. During the Civil War, Susie escaped and lived behind Union Army lines on St. Simons Island, where she began her teaching career. She married a Union soldier, and after the war, they created a school for free children in Georgia. This is her story.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
Reflections in Black is a weekly segment on Ozarks at Large, hosted by Raven Cook. Reflections in Black is dedicated to exploring the legacy of Black Americans, both in the United States and around the globe, by providing resources for understanding and hope for all people.