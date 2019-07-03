After the Fireworks, Plenty of Live Music
Despite the Independence Day holiday, the coming weekend offers a variety of live music opportunities.
Thursday, July 4
- SoNA at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - tickets start at $3, music at 7:30 p.m., fireworks 9:15 p.m.
Friday, July 5
- Jekyl and High at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- The Good Shadows at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 p.m.
- Candy Lee at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Clusterpluck at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- The Candid at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Wesley Michael Hayes at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Mauno, Banzai Florist, Adventureland at Maxine's Live (Hot Springs) - $7.00, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 6
- Dawson Hollow at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 9 p.m.
- Forsaken Few at Nomad's (Fayetteville) - donations at the door, 8 p.m.
- Audiopharmacy at Crystal Bridges (Bentonville) - $12, $10 for members, 7 p.m.
- Cody Nielsen at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- The Bodarks at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- Tater, Mater and Squarsh at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Chucky Waggs at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Dale Stokes at Wright's Barbecue (Johnson) - 12 p.m.
- Becky Adams, Dominic Roy, Cherise Carver, Derek Wood at Midtown Associates (Springdale) - $10 donation, 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 7
- Jesse Dean and Co. at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 2 p.m.