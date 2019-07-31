Reflections in Black: Ayanna Pressley

Ayanna Pressley was born in 1974 in Chicago. While a student at Boston University Metropolitan College, Pressley interned for the office of U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy, D-MA, and eventually left school to work for the congressman full-time. She later became political director and senior aide to John Kerry and was elected to the Boston City Council multiple times. Pressley ran for Congress in 2018 and won, making her the first African-American woman sent to Congress to represent Massachusetts. This is her story.