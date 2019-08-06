Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Another Violent Week, But Will Anything Change?
Published August 6, 2019 at 12:32 PM CDT
John Brummett, with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, and Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, discuss whether anyhting will change after the most recent mass shootings in the United States.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
