A Jazz Jam for Pros and Students
Published September 19, 2019 at 4:29 PM CDT
Tonight's U.S. Pizza Jazz Jam includes some of the most familiar musicians in the area, as well as some of the youngest. The music begins at 7 p.m.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
Robert Ginsburg has lived in Fayetteville with his wife, Susan Jenkins, since 1976. He was born in St. Louis Missouri and graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in Structural Design.
