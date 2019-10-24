Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Community Music School Hosts Two Concerts
Published October 24, 2019 at 2:02 PM CDT
The University of Arkansas's Community Music School will present a Night of String Quartets Oct. 25-26. An Alexander Technique workshop is also planned for Oct. 29 at the Guisinger Music House.
