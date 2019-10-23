Temperatures Are Falling, But Live Music Keeps Rolling
Outdoor music season may be coming to a close with the onset of cooler temperatures, but there is still plenty to see and hear during the next week.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
- Ben Harris solo at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 24
- Aaron Watson, Kyle Park at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv, $25 day of, 9 p.m.
- Ashtyn Barbaree at Growler USA (Rogers) - 6:30 p.m.
- Steel Skye at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - 8 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 25
- UltraSuede at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Aaron Kamm and the One-Drops, Woody and Sunshine at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10 adv, $12 day of, 10 p.m.
- William Pierce band at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 p.m.
- Blew Reed and the Flatheads, Brick Fields, Jimmy Wayne Garrett band, the Downtown Livewires at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - starts at $15, 6 p.m.
- Ashtyn Barbaree at The Nines (Bentonville) - 8 p.m.
- Zac Brown Band at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - start at $40, 7 p.m.
- Dandelion Heart at Moonbroch Brewing Co. (Rogers) - 7:30 p.m.
- Sarah Loethen, Samantha Hunt at Creekside Taproom (Siloam Springs) - 7 p.m.
- DiMeTrip at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Tater, Mater and Squarsh at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Vintage Pistol at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $10.00, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
- Chamber Music Series at Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Serpents of Eden at Dickson St. Pub (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- The Irie Lions at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m.
- Kadela, Feeves at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m.
- Buddy Shute and the Motivators at Morano's (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Old-Time Singing Convention at Shiloh Meeting Hall (Springdale) - 9:30 a.m.
- Wade D. Brown at Growler USA (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Groovement at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Dalton Richmond at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $10.00, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 27
- Witchsister, Christophe Murdock, Formals, Rare Products at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 8 p.m.
- Sycamore at Terra Studios (Durham) - 1 p.m.
- Sam Baker at Eureka House Concerts (Eureka Springs) - $20 donation, 6 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 28
- Mike Adams at his Honest Weight at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8 adv, $10 day of, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
- The Ghost of Paul Revere, The Damn Neighbors at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12 adv, $15 day of, 8 p.m.
- Crisman, Theta Theorem, Skirts, May the Peace of the Sea Be With You at Backspace (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Michael Hanna Group at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 7:30 p.m.