Bentonville Public School District Chooses Love for Fall Festival

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich,
Kyle Kellams
Published October 28, 2019 at 2:40 PM CDT
The Bentonville School District is hosting a Choose Love Community Celebration during its Fall Harvest Festival Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to noon on the Old High Middle School campus. The featured speaker is Scarlett Lewis, mother of Jesse Lewis, killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. She is also the founder of the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement.

