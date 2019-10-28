Bentonville Public School District Chooses Love for Fall Festival

The Bentonville School District is hosting a Choose Love Community Celebration during its Fall Harvest Festival Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to noon on the Old High Middle School campus. The featured speaker is Scarlett Lewis, mother of Jesse Lewis, killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. She is also the founder of the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement.
