Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
David Sedaris Returns to NWA
Published October 30, 2019 at 4:40 PM CDT
David Sedaris will be at the Walton Arts Center Sunday at 7 p.m., but before he goes on stage, we asked him about touring, flying and more.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
The Blue Man Group is getting the company's next national show ready at Walton Arts Center.
-
The five women of Nobuntu, an a capella ensemble from Zimbabwe, perform Friday at 8 p.m. at the Walton Arts Center, but first they stopped by the KUAF…
-
Escape to Margaritaville, a musical inspired by songs of Jimmy Buffett, is on stage at Walton Arts Center through Sunday. We speak with two of the cast…
-
Becca Martin-Brown, the features editor at the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, highlights some of the events that will round out October. She…
-
Halloween and the first weekend of November offers a dizzying array of live music opportunities throughout the region.Wednesday, Oct. 30Ripe, Castlecomber…