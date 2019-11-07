© 2022 KUAF
Fayetteville Holds Giveaway to Encourage More Tree Planting

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published November 7, 2019 at 2:34 PM CST
Fayetteville Urban Forester, John Scott (holding clipboard) is coordinating a longitudinal pilot study to measure reception to a native tree give-away in a West Fayetteville neighborhood neighborhood.

Fayetteville’s city urban foresters are conducting a tree giveaway pilot project to encourage residents in certain neighborhoods to plant more trees. Volunteers with Compassion Fayetteville, who are participating in a global tree planting initiative, are also pitching in.

Ozarks at Large Stories Fayetteville
Jacqueline Froelich
