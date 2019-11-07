Fayetteville Holds Giveaway to Encourage More Tree Planting

Fayetteville’s city urban foresters are conducting a tree giveaway pilot project to encourage residents in certain neighborhoods to plant more trees. Volunteers with Compassion Fayetteville, who are participating in a global tree planting initiative, are also pitching in.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.