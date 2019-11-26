© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Arkansas Democrats Say a Party Challenge to Republican Sen. Cotton Unlikely

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams,
Daniel Breen
Published November 26, 2019 at 2:25 PM CST
michael_john_gray.jpg
Daniel Breen
/
KUAR
Democratic Party of Arkansas Chair Michael John Gray speaks to reporters Monday about the inability of the party to put a new candidate on the ballot to challenge Sen. Tom Cotton in 2020.

A former U.S. Senate candidate's silence on why he dropped out is making a Democratic presence in the Arkansas race unlikely. Democrat Josh Mahony announced via Twitter on Nov. 12 he was withdrawing from the race against Republican incumbent Sen. Tom Cotton.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Politics
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a third-year undergraduate journalism student at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
See stories by Daniel Breen
Related Content