Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Arkansas Democrats Say a Party Challenge to Republican Sen. Cotton Unlikely
Published November 26, 2019 at 2:25 PM CST
Democratic Party of Arkansas Chair Michael John Gray speaks to reporters Monday about the inability of the party to put a new candidate on the ballot to challenge Sen. Tom Cotton in 2020.
A former U.S. Senate candidate's silence on why he dropped out is making a Democratic presence in the Arkansas race unlikely. Democrat Josh Mahony announced via Twitter on Nov. 12 he was withdrawing from the race against Republican incumbent Sen. Tom Cotton.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
Daniel Breen is a third-year undergraduate journalism student at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
The Purple Project for Democracy will stretch across several media outlets in November with the non-partisan goal of rediscovering democracy. KUAF and…
On Nov. 12, residents of Cave Springs in Benton County will decide on a temporary sales tax and bond issues aimed at improving basic infrastructure and…
The candidate filing period in Arkansas opened at noon Monday and lasts through early next week.
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., could likely run for a second term without having to face a Democratic challenger, but officials with the state Democratic Party…