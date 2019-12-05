© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Crowdfunding Loan Hub Arrives in Northwest Arkansas

KUAF
Published December 5, 2019 at 12:04 PM CST
Kiva.jpg
Courtesy
/
Kiva
Kiva is a crowdsourcing loan platform that aims to connect underserved communities to capital.

Startup Junkie, in partnership with the Walton Family Foundation, has launched a Northwest Arkansas Kiva hub. Kiva is an international crowdsourcing nonprofit that connects entrepreneurs and small business owners who don't qualify for traditional bank loans with lenders from around the world.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories businessdiversityInclusion
Related Content