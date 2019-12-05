Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Crowdfunding Loan Hub Arrives in Northwest Arkansas
Published December 5, 2019 at 12:04 PM CST
Kiva is a crowdsourcing loan platform that aims to connect underserved communities to capital.
Startup Junkie, in partnership with the Walton Family Foundation, has launched a Northwest Arkansas Kiva hub. Kiva is an international crowdsourcing nonprofit that connects entrepreneurs and small business owners who don't qualify for traditional bank loans with lenders from around the world.
