© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

It's a Major Award! "A Christmas Story" Musical Comes to the WAC

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published December 11, 2019 at 2:18 PM CST
christmas_story_wac.jpg
Courtesy
/
Walton Arts Center
You can expect all the iconic scenes from the movie in the musical version of "A Christmas Story."

The national tour of A Christmas Story lands on stage this week at the Walton Arts Center and includes all the iconic moments of the film, now with music and songs.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Walton Arts Center
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content