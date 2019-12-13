© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Public Piano Concert to Be Held in Bella Vista

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published December 13, 2019 at 12:11 PM CST
Andrew Braithwaite will host a free public concert at 4 p.m. Dec. 22 at Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel in Bella Vista. Earlier this year, Braithwaite came to the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio at KUAF to give us a sample of his musical stylings on the Mary Baker Rumsey Steinway piano.

Timothy Dennis
