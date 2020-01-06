Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Online Directory for Minority-Run Businesses Gets Update
Published January 6, 2020 at 1:14 PM CST
An agency focused on sharing culturally-relevant content is helping revamp a digital diversity directory. To be included, ethnically-owned businesses can submit their information at
www.diversitynwa.com. The project is sponsored by the Northwest Arkansas Council and the Walmart Foundation.
