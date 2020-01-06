© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Online Directory for Minority-Run Businesses Gets Update

KUAF
Published January 6, 2020 at 1:14 PM CST
diversitynwa.jpg

An agency focused on sharing culturally-relevant content is helping revamp a digital diversity directory. To be included, ethnically-owned businesses can submit their information at www.diversitynwa.com. The project is sponsored by the Northwest Arkansas Council and the Walmart Foundation.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories diversity
Related Content