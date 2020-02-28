Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Moving Trucks Away From Downtown Fort Smith
Published February 28, 2020 at 2:09 PM CST
The city of Fort Smith continues to think about moving big trucks away from downtown. Michael Tilley, with our partner
, updates us on that story. Plus, he tells us about a new medical residency partnership in Fort Smith and how UAFS helps students in need. Talk Business and Politics
