Arkansas Author Leads Discussion on Radical Compassion

Published March 9, 2020 at 1:26 PM CDT
Garrard Conley is the author of Boy Erased: A Memoir of Identity, Faith and Family. The book, which was adapted into a movie in 2018, tells the story of Conley’s experience as the son of a Baptist pastor in a small Arkansas town. As a young man, Conley was conflicted about his sexuality and when he was outed to his parents, he went to a conversion therapy program. He is now an advocate for ending such practices. On March 4, Conley spoke at Northwest Arkansas Community College’s Spring Arts and Culture Festival

Ozarks at Large Stories LGBTQbooksGarrard ConleyConversion Therapy
