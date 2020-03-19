Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
JBU Campus Goes Quiet As Student Housing Closes
Published March 19, 2020 at 12:38 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
John Brown University
JBU's 200-acre campus is located in Siloam Springs.
The campus at
John Brown University grew quiet this week after Dr. Charles "Chip" Pollard, the president of the school, announced all students had to move out of the residence halls by Monday at 5 p.m. The University of Arkansas also announced this week that students will have to be moved out of university-run housing by April 3.
