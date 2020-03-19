© 2022 KUAF
JBU Campus Goes Quiet As Student Housing Closes

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published March 19, 2020 at 12:38 PM CDT
John Brown University
JBU's 200-acre campus is located in Siloam Springs.

The campus at John Brown University grew quiet this week after Dr. Charles "Chip" Pollard, the president of the school, announced all students had to move out of the residence halls by Monday at 5 p.m. The University of Arkansas also announced this week that students will have to be moved out of university-run housing by April 3.

