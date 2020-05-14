© 2022 KUAF
State Health Officials Working to Increase Contact Tracing Efforts

Published May 14, 2020 at 11:50 AM CDT
The Arkansas Department of Health is using contact tracing to help stop the chain of transmission during the COVID-19 pandemic. State health officials say they have around 200 people currently helping with the effort, but they're working to increase that to 350.

Ozarks at Large Stories Arkansas Department of Health
