State Health Officials Working to Increase Contact Tracing Efforts
Published May 14, 2020 at 11:50 AM CDT
The Arkansas Department of Health is using contact tracing to help stop the chain of transmission during the
COVID-19 pandemic. State health officials say they have around 200 people currently helping with the effort, but they're working to increase that to 350.
