State Records Largest Single-Day Increase in Community COVID-19 Cases

On Tuesday, Governor Asa Hutchinson reported the state's highest single-day increase in community cases of COVID-19 with 375 new positives out of more than 3,800 tests. Benton County had 65 new cases, meanwhile Washington County had 57. There were also an additional three deaths from the virus, bringing the total to 136. Of the active cases, 132 Arkansans are hospitalized, the highest such total since the pandemic began. This month, the state is planning to test every patient and staff member in nursing homes and the overall goal for June is to conduct 120,000 tests across Arkansas. Hutchinson also said any consideration of moving to phase two of reopening businesses and activities is on pause given the increase in cases and hospitalizations. The governor also addressed protests across the state and said he has not asked for any federal military aid and does not plan to do so. To watch the full briefing, click here.