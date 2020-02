On today's show, we head to a local Methodist church where the congregation is grappling with the question of LGBTQ inclusion. Plus, we tell you more about the future of a piece of Carroll County wilderness that was divided into LLCs, probed for minerals by an out-of-state private equity speculator and finally sold off. And, we discuss a new book about the unique Mardi Gras celebrations that have taken shape since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.