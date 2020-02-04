Embattled Legacy Land Holdings Manager Sells Off Kings River Watershed Acreage

In 2018, a Missouri private equity fund manager purchased over 600 acres of wilderness in southern Carroll County on the Kings River Watershed for a million dollars. He split the parcels into Limited Liability Companies, prospected the land for minerals, alarming residents and drawing attention of state and county officials. The manager this winter suddenly decided to sell off the land, which was placed under conservation easement deeds with outlier land trusts, re-appraised, then offered on the market to pools of investors seeking tax shelters.

UPDATE: According to published Securities and Exchange Commission filings, offerings for the parcels are listed at over $26 million dollars. Over one half has been sold.