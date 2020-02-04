© 2022 KUAF
Embattled Legacy Land Holdings Manager Sells Off Kings River Watershed Acreage

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published February 4, 2020 at 11:43 AM CST
The Kings River watershed, occupied by farmers, homesteaders and recreational outfitters, has recently attracted investors who appear to be seeking conservation easement charitable tax write-offs.

In 2018, a Missouri private equity fund manager purchased over 600 acres of wilderness in southern Carroll County on the Kings River Watershed for a million dollars. He split the parcels into Limited Liability Companies, prospected the land for minerals, alarming residents and drawing attention of state and county officials. The manager this winter suddenly decided to sell off the land, which was placed under conservation easement deeds with outlier land trusts, re-appraised, then offered on the market to pools of investors seeking tax shelters.

UPDATE: According to published Securities and Exchange Commission filings, offerings for the parcels are listed at over $26 million dollars. Over one half has been sold.

Ozarks at Large Stories Carroll County
